Lady Lions Outlast LHS Lady Tigers

The Lady Lions hit the road on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 to travel into Lexington and take on the Lady Tigers. With Scotts Hill having success over Lexington the last time these two teams met, the Lady Lions were looking to do the exact same thing this go around. This game was closer than the last outing, but the Lady Lions managed to come away with a road win in the contest. Scotts Hill won with a final score of 54-50.

Leading the way for the Lady Lions on the night was Blaize Deere. She had 30 points against Lexington. Ashlyn Buffaloe was the next top scorer. Buffaloe accounted for 8 points in the game. Following her was Journey Knowles. She scored 7 points in the game and Heather Bartholomew scored 4 points on the night. Bradie Ivey would net 3 points and Harley Bowman would round out the scoring for Scotts Hill by having 2 points in the game.

In the first quarter, the Lady Lions would score 17 points. The second quarter would see Scotts Hill only score 8 points against Lexington. The halftime score was 25-24, Lady Lions favor. In the third quarter, Scotts Hill would score 10 more points and the last quarter, which sealed the victory for the Lady Lions, Scotts Hill would score 19 points to claim the victory.

Scotts Hill would accumulate 24 defensive rebounds in the contest and would add another 9 offensive rebounds that night.

