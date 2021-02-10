Tigers Collect Huge Win Over McNairy County

Article by Blake Franklin-

In the last home game of their recent three-game homestand, the Lexington Tigers hit the court last Tuesday night, February 2, 2021. The Bobcats of McNairy County were welcomed to Tiger Town. After the restriction of fan attendance had been lifted by state government, Lexington’s faithful were in their seats to support their Tigers. Lexington would take care of business on the night and come away with a huge victory against McNairy County. The Tigers won the game, 61-45.

Coach Runyon stated, “This was the best we have played all season. Other than a few minutes in the 4th quarter, I thought we were pretty good tonight. However, we still haven’t played our best basketball.”

Coming into the game, Lexington knew it would have to have a good performance throughout. Lexington was able to score 15 points in the first quarter, then the Tigers added another 19 points in the second quarter before halftime. In the third quarter, LHS collected 19 more points and had a bit of a drop off in the fourth quarter when the team only scored 8 points to close out the game.

Michael Leslie would lead the Tigers in scoring in the contest. He scored 14 points against McNairy. Tristin Roberts added another 12 points in the game and…

For the complete story, see the February 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

