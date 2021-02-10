LPD Makes Arrests at Local Smoke Shop for Underage Sales

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A local store owner and employee were arrested on January 22, 2021 for the sale of tobacco products to minors. According to Lexington Police Department Captain Jeff Middleton, there had been several complaints concerning the M K Smoke Shop, located at 541 West Church Street of “minors being able to purchase tobacco products from this business without providing identification.”

According to court documents, “the business owner and defendant, Mr. Khalid Al-Salaimeh, had been verbally warned by the Lexington Police Department to stop the sales of tobacco products to minors.”

“We want to work with our local businesses, and we want them to be successful, but we also need them to work within the statutes,” Middleton said. There was also a change in the Tennessee Code Annotated that raised the age of being able to buy tobacco products to 21, and the complaints were a…

