Lady Tigers Take Down Lady Bobcats

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers welcomed McNairy County High School to their home court last Tuesday night in a pivotal district game between the two teams. Lexington was looking to collect another win before the regular season came to a close and knew they would face a tough team in the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Tigers were up for the challenge and rose to the occasion in securing the victory over McNairy County. Lexington won by a final score of 49-45.

Knowing the Lady Bobcats would prove to be a difficult team in beating, the Lady Tigers knew they had to put the ball in the basket throughout the evening. Coming out to start the game relatively slow, Lexington only scored 5 points in the first quarter and would only score 6 more points in the second quarter. But after halftime, it would be a different story in terms of scoring for Lexington. The Lady Tigers accounted for 20 points in the third quarter and collected 18 more in the fourth quarter on the way to defeating the Lady Bobcats.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Tigers was Diamond Holland. Holland has become a force to be reckoned with over the last few games and this performance was no different. Holland would score 17 points in the win. Following her was Makayla Herndon. Herndon scored 10 points in the contest, while also going 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. Sarah Simmons would add 8 points for the Lady Tigers and…

For the complete story, see the February 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!