Lady Lions Win Homecoming Game

With it being homecoming night for Scotts Hill, the Lady Lions wanted to give their fans a reason to continue to cheer as the night went on. With regular season games winding down and coming to a close, Scotts Hill was looking to end the season on a high note. The Lady Lions gave their fans a performance to be proud of. Scotts Hill would end up winning the game over North Side by a final score of 58-29.

Scotts Hill started the game by scoring 17 points in the first quarter. The Lady Lions would account for another 19 points in the second quarter. They had a large lead at halftime, 36-14. The third quarter would see Scotts Hill score 18 points before cooling off and easing up on North Side. The Lady Lions would only score 4 points in the fourth quarter.

Blaize Deere would lead the team in scoring in the game. Deere scored 13 points. Harley Bowman was right behind her in scoring 11 points in the game. Bradie Ivey would score 8 points and Journey Knowles scored 7 points against North Side. Both Ashlyn Buffaloe and Kaylin Wade each scored 5 points for the Lady Lions. Jordan Hampton accounted for…

