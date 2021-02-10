Henderson County to Benefit from Broadband Investment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray announced on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, that Henderson County will receive $2.1 million to expand broadband access to 1,149 households. “We do not have all the specifics at this time, and we will update as details come available,” he said.

The Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus News website released a statement by State Senator Page Walley that Charter Communications will be making a $22 million broadband investment in Senate District 26.

“This investment is big for Senate District 26, which is receiving the most benefits in the state,” said Sen. Walley. “I am very pleased my district is receiving these funds which will give almost 15,000 households access to broadband.”

“The need for broadband has been amplified due to the coronavirus pandemic, and I appreciate the dedication of Charter Communications to expanding coverage for underserved areas. I look forward to working with Charter as it takes on these impactful projects.”

According to a presentation provided by Mayor Bray, the site selections targeted broadband expansion in Census blocks that have no broadband access according to data collected by the FCC. Senator Walley’s office also confirmed that the area was selected by Charter based on the federal data sets that were…

