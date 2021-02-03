VFW Post #1294 Presents Additional District 8 Awards

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Dawn Gregory, an instructor at Caywood Elementary, was the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars District #8 Elementary Teacher of the Year. The award was presented to her by members of Lexington’s VFW Post #1294 and VFW District #8 on Friday, January 23, 2021. Also receiving a VFW District #8 award was Allie Autry at Lexington High School. Principal Steve Lindsey presented…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!