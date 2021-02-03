VFW Post #1294 Presents Additional District 8 Awards

| | 0

LHS Principal Steve Lindsey presents Allie Autry with her award from VFW District #8.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Dawn Gregory, an instructor at Caywood Elementary, was the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars District #8 Elementary Teacher of the Year. The award was presented to her by members of Lexington’s VFW Post #1294 and VFW District #8 on Friday, January 23, 2021. Also receiving a VFW District #8 award was Allie Autry at Lexington High School. Principal Steve Lindsey presented…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment