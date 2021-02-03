LHS Takes Victory Over North Side

Article by Blake Franklin-

After a very underperforming performance against Riverside last Tuesday, the LHS Tigers wanted to give their fans who were in attendance for their homecoming game an effort they could be proud of. Lexington welcomed the North Side Indians to their home court last Friday night. In a much better execution by the Tigers, Lexington defeated North Side by a final score of 53-49.

In garnering the win over North Side, the Tigers still have a chance to finish as high as the 2nd seed in the district. They will need to keep adding victories to their schedule in order to do so.

Leading the way for the Tigers on the night against North Side was Tristin Roberts. Roberts scored a team high 15 points in the win. Two Tiger players followed him with a 13-point performance. Those were Wyatt Davis and Rodarius Transor. Michael Leslie would score 8 points in the contest, as well. Two more players, each scoring 2 points for the Tigers, would get in on the scoring action. Those players were…

