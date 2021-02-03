Lexington Discount Drugs Ushers First Moderna Vaccines to the General Public

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Discount Drugs began their first general public COVID-19 vaccinations in Henderson County on Friday, January 29, 2021. “We’ve received one hundred doses for the general public,” DeAnne Pace said, “and the first fifty were spoken for within two hours last Friday.” Appointments for another fifty were taken on Wednesday, January 27th.

The Tennessee Department of Health is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccination with a particular focus on rural and underserved areas. TDH is partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics to add more than 100 new vaccination sites across the state. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan remains focused on equity to ensure those with limited access to health care resources will be able to receive vaccinations when they meet eligibility criteria outlined in the plan. Lexington Discount Drugs and Scotts Hill Discount Drugs, sister pharmacies, were the only ones out of the 100 authorized in 51 counties across the state by the Tennessee Department of Health to give these vaccines.

DeAnne said that these were the Moderna vaccinations. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines required a second “booster” shot and there is a fifteen-minute waiting period after the vaccine is received in order to check for…

