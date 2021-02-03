Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the City of Lexington met in regular session on Tuesday evening, January 26, 2021 via WebEx. Convening as the Beer Board, they approved the application of a permit for Jamie Page and Donald Vaughn to operate the Deuce Bar, located a 100 Spur Drive. Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin said that all the background requirements had been approved, and there were no objections to the permit when the floor was opened to comments.

In the regular voting session of the board, the following items were approved in the consent agenda: Authorization to fill the Building Inspector vacancy, reappointed Stony Bray to the Planning Commission, appointed Centras Forney to the Board of Zoning Appeals, authorization for a Gas Department vacancy, Lexington Police Department policy updates, authorization for the LPD communications vacancy, authorization for LPD to contract with the Texas Department of Information Resource Technology (body cameras), the resolution…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!