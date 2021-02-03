Lady Tigers Win Back To Back Games with Win Over North Side

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers had their second game of a three-game homestand last Friday night, January 29. This was also Homecoming for Lexington and they surely put on a dominant show for their fans in attendance. Lexington would crush their opponent in winning back-to back games. The final score of the game was 62-17, in favor of the Lady Tigers.

Coming out in the first quarter on fire, the Lady Tigers were a fun team to watch. LHS scored 23 points in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers would follow that by another dominant performance in the second quarter. Lexington would add 18 more points to the scoreboard. After halftime, LHS would pad to their lead by scoring 16 points in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers called the dogs off and eased up a bit on their way to securing the victory and only scored 5 points in the fourth quarter.

In a well spread-out scoring pattern for the Lady Tigers, it was Jadyn Yarbro who would lead the team in points on the night. Yarbro would account for 19 points for Lexington. Sarah Simmons would add another 9 points and both Kylie Waldrep and Candace Butler each scoring 7 points for the Lady Tigers. Emmy Corbitt would add 6 points in the contest, as well. Diamond Holland added 5 points and…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

