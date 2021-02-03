Lady Tigers Victorious Over Lady Panthers

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday night, January 26, Lexington hosted the Lady Panthers of Riverside on their home court. The Lady Tigers were intent on grabbing another victory this season and came into the game with a good plan. Lexington held to that plan and executed it to perfection. The Lady Tigers would win the game by defeating Riverside, 66-56.

The first quarter saw LHS score 19 points. In a small setback, the Lady Tigers were only able to score 8 points in the second quarter. But, coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers had their best quarter on the night. Lexington put 24 points on the board in the third quarter. In the fourth and final quarter, the Lady Tigers were able to score another 15 points on their way to the win.

Leading the way in scoring was a trio of Lady Tigers on the night. Jadyn Yarbro, Sarah Simmons, and Diamond Holland all had a hot hand for Lexington. Each player accounted for 16 points for the team. Makayla Herndon, a senior, scored 10 points for Lexington in the contest. Candace Butler would add 4 points of her own to help out the team. Both Kylie Waldrep and Emmy Corbitt would each account for…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!