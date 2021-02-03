Lady Lions Defeated by South Side Lady Hawks

Article by Blake Franklin-

The SHHS Lady Lions basketball team was back on the road Tuesday, January 26. This time the Lady Lions travelled into Madison County to face off against the Lady Hawks from South Side High School. Scotts Hill had come with great energy into this game, but it was the South Side Lady Hawks who would walk away victorious. The final score of the contest was 78-65, in favor of South Side High School.

The Lady Lions were able to score 9 points in the first quarter against South Side. The team then bounced back in the second quarter and collected 16 points. At the half, the Lady Lions trailed, 25-33. In the third quarter, Scotts Hill got things going and scored 26 points. This was the best quarter on the night for the Lady Lions. The fourth and final quarter saw Scotts Hill score 16 points before falling to the Lady Lions.

In a dominant performance for the Lady Lions, Harley Bowman would lead the team in points. She scored 26 on the night. Following her was Blaize Deere. Deere would collect 14 points of her own. Heather Bartholomew would help the Lady Lions by scoring 9 points in the game and Bradie Ivey would account for…

