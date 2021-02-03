Henderson County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission held an in-person session on Tuesday evening January 26, 2021 at the Criminal Justice Center with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The meeting was also made available electronically. Before the meeting, and outside of the CJC complex, members of the No – Tyson groups greeted commissioners and held up signs. Also before the meeting, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray called State Representative Kirk Haston and State Senator Page Walley forward to assist him in presenting Finance Director Lee Wilkinson and his staff with a plaque in honor of the recent 100% finding free audit for Henderson County. Wilkinson accepted the plaque on behalf of his staff, which includes: Certified Chief Finance Officer Melissa Gilbert, Tammy Phillips, LaGail Timberlake, Amy Bowman, and Megan Vineyard.

The following notaries were approved: Lisa Lewis Evans, Robert P. Helms, Jessica F. James, Linda Lomax, Brad Mays, Ashley L. Pierce, Carol L. Pillow, Julia L. Quinci, Molly L. Rhodes, Sandra Ann Samodell, Kimmy T. Spann, Regina K. Woods, Olivia Kennedy, and Jack Saunders Hinson. The board also approved a resolution to use the Community Development Block Grant to purchase a fire tanker for Henderson County Fire Station #9, Dyers Chapel. The CDBG grant for the tanker was not awarded last year but was re-eligible for application this year. Mayor Bray said that there were some specific guidelines in making appointments for a County Health Board, and to ensure that those guidelines are met, he would not ask for a confirmation at this time from the commis-sion. He does have a task force in place that deals with the weekly calls from the state on the pandemic. Henderson County Health Director, Emily Rushing, made a presentation on the different phases of the COVID-19 vaccination plan and reported that 7.33% has received the first vaccination shot, while the state is at 5.76%. Henderson County has 1.45% of the population who have received the second…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

