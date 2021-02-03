Grand Jury Hands Down 36 True Bills of Indictment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on January 29, 2021 and handed down 36 true bills of indictment, including 15 sealed indictments relating to the sale and delivery of methamphetamines:

• Deanthony Hart, evading arrest (two counts), driving on revoked license- 3rd offense, leaving scene of accident with property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Deanthony Hart, possession of metham-phetamine, possession of marijuana.

• Devin Tyler Fesmire, aggravated assault (two counts)

• Marcus L. Beal, possession of metham-phetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license

• Christian S. Barham, aggravated assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary, attempted rape

• Troy L. Williams Jr., theft over $10,000

• Troy Williams, theft over $2,500, burglary, vandalism over $10,000

• Jennifer Mahaffey, attempted aggravated child abuse / child neglect or endangerment (three counts)

• William Blake Young, unlawful carrying / possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on canceled / suspended / revoked license, violation of financial responsibility law- insurance, violation registration law

• William Blake Young, evading arrest (two counts), driving on revoked license- 5th offense, leaving scene of accident with property damage

• Jeffery Adam Dodd, sale and delivery of meth .5 grams or more (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jeffery Adam Dodd, possession of methamphetamine, possession of…

For complete coverage, see the February 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

