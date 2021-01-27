SH Lady Lions Secure Back-to-Back Victories

Article by Blake Franklin-

In the final game of their three-game home stretch, the Lady Lions welcomed McNairy County to Chandler Gymnasium on Friday night, January 22. After coming off the victory over in-county rival Lexington, Scotts Hill has won back-to-back games. These being district contests, the Lady Lions are only improving their seeding come postseason play. Scotts Hill handled their business with another win, against McNairy Central, last Friday night by a score of 65-43.

While being consistent in their scoring all game long, Scotts Hill was able to put 17 points on the board in the first quarter against the Lady Bobcats. The second quarter saw the Lady Lions add another 19 points. Scotts Hill would lead at halftime, 36-21. Coming out of the half, the Lady Lions added 12 points in the third quarter and with their best scoring performance of the night, Scotts Hill secured 22 points in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.

The top scorers in this contest for the Lady Lions were Harley Bowman and Blaize Deere. Each would score 18 points for Scotts Hill on the night. Heather Bartholomew would account for 7 points in the game. Three Lady Lions netted 6 points for the team. They were Journey Knowles, Bradie Ivey, and…

