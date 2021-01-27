Lions Tame Cardinals At Chandler Gymnasium

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team welcomed Adamsville High School to Chandler Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 19. The Lions fans in attendance watched their team have no issue in securing a victory for the hometown faithful. Scotts Hill would add to their win total for the season as they defeated the Adamsville Cardinals by a final score of 54-39.

The Lions never were in real danger of being defeated as they led the entire game, after each quarter. In the first quarter, Scotts Hill was able to score 6 points against Adamsville. The Lions then added another 13 points in the second quarter to take a 19-16 lead at the half. The third quarter was all Scotts Hill as the team added another 20 points coming out of halftime. In the final quarter, Scotts Hill collected 15 points to seal the win for the Lions.

Leading in scoring on the night for Scotts Hill High School was Bryce Allard. Allard accounted for 14 points in the game. Riley McClain collected 10 points and Lane Martin scored 6 points for the Lions. Jack Beecham had a productive night and netted 5 points, while Luke Ledbetter scored 4 points for Scotts Hill. Riley Jowers and Colton Bailey each accounted for two points each in the game.

Lane Martin was able to collect 6 rebounds on the night, to go along with Riley McClain and Zach Anglin’s 5 rebounds for the team. Anglin would also lead in…

