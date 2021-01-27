LHS Lady Tigers Bounce Back with Win over Adamsville

Article by Blake Franklin-

After their game last Tuesday, January 19, against South Side, the Lady Tigers were back in action a few days later. Lexington would hit the road for an away match-up in Adamsville, Tennessee against the Lady Cardinals. Lexington would have much more success in this game as the Lady Tigers would go on to secure the victory by a final score of 57-47.

Lexington came out in the first quarter red hot. The Lady Tigers would score 20 points against Adamsville. In the second quarter, Lexington would add another 18 points to the scoreboard. After halftime, the Lady Tigers netted 9 points in the third quarter and in the final quarter Lexington was able to secure 10 more points on their way to victory.

While not having as much success from the charity stripe as in the previous game, the Lady Tigers did see themselves have more opportunities in free-throws attempted in this game. Lexington reached the foul line 21 times and had 11 successful baskets from there. Lexington also got their three-point shooting going against the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Tigers made five 3-point baskets in the game and…

