Lady Lions Take Lopsided Win Against Adamsville

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Lions basketball team put on a great performance last Tuesday night, January 19, 2021 when they welcomed the Lady Cardinals to town. Leading after the conclusion of each and every quarter, it was the second half where the Lady Lions really took control of the game. Adamsville Lady Cardinals were only able to score 6 points the entire second half and the Lady Lions dominated in their victory. The final score of the game was 58-27, in favor of Scotts Hill.

Leading the way for the Lady Lions in scoring was Blaize Deere. Deere would score 20 points in the contest. Following her, Harley Bowman scored 14 points and Journey Knowles added another 8 points for Scotts Hill. Ashlyn Buffaloe accounted for 6 points in the game, as well. Heather Bartholomew and Bradie Ivey would each score 5 points for the Lady Lions.

This game was never threatened by the Lady Cardinals in Scotts Hill’s quest to secure another district victory. The Lady Lions would score 12 points in the first quarter and added another 15 points in the second quarter. Scotts Hill High School would lead at halftime, 27-21. In the third quarter, the Lady Lions added another 23 points. This being their highest quarter scoring points in the game. Then, in the fourth and final quarter, Scotts Hill…

For the complete story, see the January 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!