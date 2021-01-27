AHC Lexington Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“I just so very glad to have the AmPharm team here today to administer the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Allan Maness, Facility Administrator at AHC Lexington. The team was there to vaccinate staff and residents from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

They had hoped for vaccinations several weeks ago, but after delays from a provider, Maness reached out to AmPharm in Parsons, which is the company pharmacy. “They have 29 nursing homes and other facilities to cover,” Maness said, and the team has already given about 1,600 vaccines thus far.

Carlas Davis, an LPN at AHC Lexington, was…

