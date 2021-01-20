Lady Lions Take Win Over In-County Rival

Article by Blake Franklin-

The gymnasium at Scotts Hill High School, also known as Chandler Gymnasium, was the place to be on Friday night, January 15. The crowd was from all around Henderson County as the Lady Lions hosted the Lady Tigers from Lexington High School. It would be the Scotts Hill Lady Lions that would come away with this game, as they handled the Lady Tigers by a score of 64-46.

Leading the way in scoring for Scotts Hill was Blaize Deere. Blaize would account for 25 points in the win. Bradie Ivey followed her in scoring 14 points of her own and Ashlyn Buffaloe would collect 12 points in the game. Heather Bartholomew scored 8 points for the Lady Lions and Harley Bowman had 3 points on the night. Jaden Scates and Journey Knowles would each score a point also.

The Lady Lions collected 11 offensive rebounds against Lexington and secured 12 defensive rebounds also. Scotts Hill also had 8 steals against the Lady Tigers in the game.

Scotts Hill High School would score 13 points in the first quarter and add another 18 points in the second quarter. The Lady Lions would lead at halftime in the game, 31-20. Coming out in the third quarter, Scotts Hill…

