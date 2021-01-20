Henderson County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met on Thursday evening, January 14, 2021 in regular session with COVID-19 safety precautions and social distancing in place. The board approved the 2021 / 2022 school calendar, with the schedule remaining the same as in the past.

Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson, discussed the staggered schedule with the board members, and it is expected to resume a regular schedule after January 29th. Wilkinson also said that the special called session of the legislature by Governor Lee on January 19th includes discussion of student learning loss, stability of funding, hold harmless accountability, teacher pay, and literacy. Wilkinson hopes that the return to school athletics will…

