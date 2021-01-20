Corporate Prayer Held at the Courthouse and County Offices

Article Submitted-

If you passed by the Henderson County Courthouse on Saturday, January 16, 2021, about 10:30 a.m., you probably didn’t think anything about the cars that were parked around it. What you didn’t see though were the men, women, teens, and children who had gathered inside to pray…praying for our city, our county, our state, and our nation.

At 9:30 a.m., 57 men, women, teens, and children spread out across all 526 square miles of Henderson County to cover us all in prayer. This small group of people, from all walks of life, covered in prayer every school, small businesses, healthcare workers, mental healthcare workers, first responders, military, elected officials, families, the Carl Perkins Center, and churches, just to list a few.

Once this group was done at these different locations, then they all met at the courthouse for a time of corporate prayer at 10:30 a.m. After the time of prayer we caught up with the organizer of the event, Jeremy Lansing, to find out a little bit more. Mr. Lansing said that this was the third prayer event that he had organized for Henderson County and that the only agenda was to gather with other believers and lift up our fellow man in prayer. “Currently we are seeing so much…

