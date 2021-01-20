Commodities Pick-Up Demonstrates Continuing Need for Public Assistance

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was 27 degrees with frost still on the ground at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Cars were lined up in double circles for the commodities distribution at the Lexington Fairgrounds by SWHRA, and amid the cars was a motorized wheel chair, the occupant bundled against the weather.

The drive through commodities distribution was held for two days, the 13th and the 14th. A table was set up to verify registration, and goods were quickly wheeled by dollies and the commodities loaded. Record numbers have also attended Second Harvest Food Bank distributions during the pandemic months.

The USDA commodities program distributed through SWHRA is a sign up program. To qualify, the income level must fall under 150% of the poverty scale. A household may also qualify based upon their participation in any of the following programs: TANF, SSI, Food Stamps, Tenn Care, Public Housing or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The SWHRA website says that interested applicants should contact their local Community Service Center (CSC). For Henderson County, that is the office at the Henderson County Multiplex at 340 Natchez Trace Drive. The new coordinator there is Amber Gilmer, and the CSC number is (731) 968-6802. You can also email her at agilmer@swhra.org. Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee hosts the free grocery distributions in…

