Big Red Tigers Claim Win Over Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers basketball team didn’t waste any time getting back into rhythm. This past Tuesday night, January 12, 2021, Lexington welcomed Chester County to their home court. Wanting to give the fans in attendance an entertaining night, that’s just what the Tigers did. Lexington would go on to defeat Chester County, 65-56.

The Tigers came out to start the game by putting 20 points on the board in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Lexington would add another 15 points to the scoreboard. After getting a small break at halftime and rehydrating themselves, the Tigers would score another 16 points in the third quarter. The final quarter saw Lexington put up 14 additional points on their way to the win.

Leading the scoring for the Tigers was Tristin Roberts. Roberts would score 18 in the game. Tristin was also 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Another big man for Lexington, Michael Leslie, would follow him in scoring. Leslie scored 14 points for the Tigers. Clay Shannon would account for 10 points during the game and was 2 of 4 from the charity stripe. Shannon also connected on…

