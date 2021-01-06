Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Mayor and Board of Alderman for Scotts Hill met in regular session on Monday evening, January 4, 2021. Several of the items in old business are still pending, including bids to remove solid waste, internet for the Bath Springs Water Plant, and the contract for cleaning the lagoons.

Quinn Construction found that portions of the ground under the Senior Center were already covered by concrete, and the board approved a change to the project scope. The company said that if there are savings involved that they can share those with the town. The board voted to allow the Senior Center Board to pick the color of the flooring.

The city recorder, Tara Anglin, was authorized by the board to set up savings accounts for the Water Department for the depreciation process, and also for the Police Department fund.

City Attorney, Kevin Carter, was authorized by the board to work with Mayor Kenny Parrish to resolve a release issue from 2009 on the…

