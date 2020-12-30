Tigers Take Down Lions Before Start of New Year

Article by Blake Franklin-

Hitting the road for their final game in 2020, the Lexington Tigers headed to Madison County to take on Trinity Christian Academy. On a cold night, December 22, 2020, the Tigers were ready to turn up the heat on a solid basketball opponent they faced off against. Lexington played hard and tough all night long and ultimately came away with the victory. The Tigers would go on to beat the Lions of TCA, 56-48.

The leading scorer for the Big Red was Tristin Roberts. Roberts would score 15 points for Lexington during the contest. Caleb Gorden would go on to score 12 points against TCA and Wyatt Davis collected 10 points for the Tigers. Rodarius Transor and Michael Leslie both would score 7 points during the game, as well. Rocky Hurley showed his athleticism and came away with 3 points in the contest and Clay Shannon rounded out the scoring for Lexington High School, collecting 2 points in the game.

Lexington would start the game off by scoring 12 points in the first and second quarters. The team would progress in the second half by scoring…

