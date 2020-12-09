Journey Knowles Signs with Campbellsville University

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Friday morning, December 4, Journey Knowles was ready to fulfill a childhood dream. And that she did! Surrounded with loved ones, coaches both past and present, and teammates, Journey officially inked her Letter of Intent to continue her softball career with the Tigers of Campbellsville University.

In beginning the ceremony, Brother Clay Hallmark of First Baptist Church – Lexington opened with a prayer in blessing Journey for her drive in her faith, in life, and her athletic abilities that have gotten her to this point. He also asked the Good Lord to continue to bless her safety and abilities moving into the future, as well.

Next up, Alan Evans, who was one of Journey’s earlier childhood travel softball coaches, came up on stage to speak to the crowd that had gathered for the signing. Mr. Evans spoke very highly of Journey and her athleticism from a young age until present day. He told that when he coached her in younger years, he’d always ask the girls to come up with a name to go by, or a nickname for them on the team. The one word that always came back to Journey was…

