Remembering the Scotts Hill Volcano, November 13,1833

Henderson County Historian, Phillip Renfroe, reminded the public this week about the legendary Scotts Hill Volcano, a phenomenon that occurred on November 13, 1833. According to lore and local historian David Austin, the volcano was actually a crater formed when a meteorite landed in the Scotts Hill area, causing a large crater that remained hot for quite a time. Although the crater has filled in over the years, Austin hopes to get a group together sometime to see if the site can still be found. Renfroe said that the volcano was covered in a great fashion in Gordon Turner’s History of Scotts Hill, Tennessee.

Although the book is hard to find, and contains many wonderful other stories, tidbits, and family history, Renfroe found a link online where it can be purchased and shared some quotes from Turner’s book, where it was noted that the meteor fell during the Leonid meteor shower. It was a large enough event nationwide to be called “the night the stars fell.” In Scotts Hill, the stars did more than…

