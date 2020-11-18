Archery Field Day Held at Natchez Trace State Park

Article Submitted-

Archery is a very popular sport all across the state and nation. Henderson County 4-H Shooting Sports program has a discipline that focuses on archery and the skills to back it up. The Archery Field Day is a promotional event to see what the county holds and the interest to back it up.

The Archery Field Day was held on November 7, 2020 at the Natchez Trace Archery Range, in Lexington, Tennessee. The shooters that participated had lunch and then competed in the county contest. The places included 1st Place, which went to Hannah Miller, 2nd Place, went to Ella Stanford, and claiming 3rd Place was Trevor Stanford. Archery is open to any 4th – 12th grade students in…

