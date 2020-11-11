Lexington Cruises To Another Victory Against White House

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Friday night, November 6, the Lexington Big Red Tigers took to Jim Stowe Field in their first-round game of the Class 4A State Playoffs. The Tigers welcomed White House High School to their home turf in front of a sold-out crowd. The number of tickets to this year’s playoff games has been restricted due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the Lexington faithful from coming out to show support for the Tigers. Lexington cruised their way to victory with a lopsided victory and a final score of 34-7.

Again, for the Tigers, their ground attack was brutal against White House. Lexington collected a total of 414 yards on 28 carries on the night. The team scored a total of 5 rushing touchdowns, also. The duo of Isiah McClaine and Jordan Smith was too much for White House to contain as these two Tiger players had their way last Friday night. Smith rushed for…

For complete coverage, see the November 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!