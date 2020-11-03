Several Veterans Day Events Still Planned

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Veterans Day events are still planned in Lexington, Parkers Crossroads, and Scotts Hill. The Scotts Hill event is planned for Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Scotts Hill City Park. The veterans’ program will include the reading of the names of the veterans in their field of flags. American Legion Post #77 (Lexington), Post #243 (Scotts Hill), and VVA #995 (Jackson) will present a true 21-gun salute. The stew event, however, has been canceled due to COVID-19. The large flag display will go up on Monday, November 2nd and remain until the 14th at Scotts Hill City Park.

In Lexington, the Veterans Day Parade will start at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the fairgrounds and proceed around the courthouse. At 11:00 a.m. the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lexington Post #1294 will host the Veterans Day ceremonies on the outside at the south entrance of the courthouse, unless there is rain, then the event will move to the second floor courtroom. The guest speaker will be Captain Kenneth Sullivan USAF (Ret.), who directs the JROTC at Lexington High School.After the Lexington event, the First Pentecostal Church will feed veterans and their families at their new building on Highway 412 West. At Parkers Crossroads, Director Eddie Long, with the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads, said that the Veterans Cemetery Support Group has moved forward with plans for a brief thirty-minute ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!