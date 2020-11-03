Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Scotts Hill met in regular session at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, November 2, 2020 at City Hall with all members present.

The meeting was opened with prayer and the pledge and Mayor Kenny Parrish opened the floor to the public. There being no one to address the board, he asked city recorder Tara Anglin about the new upgrade for reading the water meters. Tara showed the board the tablet used for reading the route. The tablet outlines the route, and when the meter is read as the vehicle passes, the meter icon turns from red to green. The route can be read by one person driving the route in about three hours and ten minutes, as opposed to the old system which required manual entry over a three to five-day interval with multiple employees.

The status of several of the grants are unchanged, with four additional ones in the application phase and the second phase of the…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!