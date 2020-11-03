Car Flips on Highway 200

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and Henderson County EMS responded to an overturned vehicle in the 9,000 block of Highway 200 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The vehicle was a red 2006 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by Angel Julian, age 23, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee. According to the THP report, the vehicle was traveling east on Highway 200. Vehicle, when it exited roadside left, re-entered…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!