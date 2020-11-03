Car Flips on Highway 200

A one-vehicle accident, on October 28, 2020, resulted in the vehicle coming to rest upside down along Highway 200.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and Henderson County EMS responded to an overturned vehicle in the 9,000 block of Highway 200 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The vehicle was a red 2006 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by Angel Julian, age 23, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee. According to the THP report, the vehicle was traveling east on Highway 200. Vehicle, when it exited roadside left, re-entered…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

