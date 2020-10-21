Presley Walker Signs With Union College

Article by Blake Franklin-

In a sit-down interview with Presley Walker on Monday, October 19, I was provided an opportunity to get her thoughts on many things leading up to her college signing with Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. I changed things up with this interview process, in terms of reporting to the many readers of this article. The questions I asked Presley are in bold, and her responses are immediately listed after. So, we will jump right in and give you all a glimpse of the interview Presley had with The Lexington Progress.

How long have played softball?

I have played the game since I was 4 years old. Basically, my whole life.

What got you into the sport?

I tried soccer and it didn’t really fit well with me. Honestly, I really wasn’t that good at it. So, my mother was like why don’t you give softball a try? I then went on to play baseball a little bit and then got introduced to softball by Jeff Reeves. I played travel ball since I was 6 years old! And he coached the first travel ball team I played for. Presley looked at me and said, “Blake I really want to thank Jeff so much! He is the one who really got the ball rolling for me in my love for the game. Jeff Reeves has been a blessing to me. I can’t thank him enough for all he did for me in my softball journey to this day.”

You play for two travel ball teams now. What can you say about those experiences?

For team Tn Mojo, they are coached by Daniel Arnold. I was playing with some of my younger teammates throughout the years and was looking for better-quality competition. I was able to move up with the girls and they were a part of this team. So, I was able to be on this team and have a good experience playing for them. It opened up my eyes to a lot of good things that came ahead. I am glad to have been a part of this team.

For Team SC, Dave and Leah Majeski are the coaches. Leah played at the University of Alabama and Dave played at the University of Florida and now coaches an Olympic team for Poland. I was at the Under-Armor Factory Softball camp, and with some circumstances that occurred I was the only Tennessee girl attending the camp. The Majeski’s were at this camp that we went on to win. I was named MVP of the camp and still to this day, Dave still kind of jokes with me that I am the only girl that…

