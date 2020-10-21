Playground Under Construction at Guy B Amis Park

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The new playground at Guy B. Amis Park is now under construction. Public Works Director, Robbie McCready, said that he hopes that the project will be completed within the next six weeks or so, weather permitting. The Tennessee Department of Conservation awarded a grant to the City of Lexington in October 2018, and the new playground will meet all the ADA compliance regulations. Plans were drawn up as early as…

