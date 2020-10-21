Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 14th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The coordinator for the Lexington – Henderson County Christmas Parade, Diane McPeake, has released details for the event scheduled on December 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The Grand Marshall this year will be Gary Stewart, CEO of Henderson County Community Hospital, and this year’s theme will be “Merry Christmas to Our Home Town Heroes.” All vehicles, except the antique cars, must be decorated and sponsored by a business. Line up will be on Highway 412 East, across from the Diner, and you must be in line by 6:30 p.m. There will be a stake with…

For the complete story, see the October 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

