Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Scotts Hill met in regular session on Monday evening, October 5, 2020. The board discussed getting some quotes from Republic and Waste Management as possible sites to transport solid waste. Quotes were also discussed on vehicles for the water department, and the board approved a measure to purchase new Christmas lights. The state has approved the naming of a portion of Highway 114 in Henderson County for former mayor and police chief Jessie…

For complete coverage, see the October 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

