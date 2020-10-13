Lexington Rotary Holds Annual Multi-Gun Shoot

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although parts of Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 were inclement, avid gun enthusiasts were glad to make the annual Lexington Rotary Multi-Gun Shoot a success. The event was held at the Enoch’s farm at the end of Enoch’s Lane, between Lexington and Parkers Crossroads, and provides ample space for each of the shooting events to be held safely. Dr. Christopher Alexander, one of the event organizers, said that over $3,000.00 was raised for Rotary Club projects such as…

For complete coverage, see the October 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!