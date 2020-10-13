Lady Tigers Win Back-To-Back District 13AA Championships

Article by Blake Franklin-

After defeating the McNairy County Lady Bobcats on Tuesday night, October 6, 2020, the Lady Tigers Volleyball team set their sights on the District 13AA title. Fans and students in attendance were given yet another outstanding display of performance from Lexington. Being down early in the match against Chester County, the Lady Tigers had their backs pinned against the wall. This was not going to stop the girls from giving one of the most amazing performances of their season. Lexington was down two sets and looking defeat in the eyes, when the Lady Tigers embarked on an epic comeback victory over the Lady Eagles. The Lexington faithful watched their Lady Tigers go a full five sets in earning the victory and back-to-back District 13AA titles on Thursday, October 8 when Lexington beat Chester County in five sets 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, and 15-4.

During this match, Ellie Smith was the leader in kills with 22. McDonald had 11, Atchison and Doner each had 7, and Mykenzie Duke had one kill for Lexington. Kylie Atchison was the leader in assists with 39. The leader in blocks for the Lady Tigers were Doner and Smith, each having three. Kylie Atchison and Mykenzie Duke each recorded two blocks. Atchison and Corbitt lead in aces for Lexington, with…

