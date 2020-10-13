Get Ready for Beech Lake Bikefest

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It’s time to feel the wind in your hair and enjoy one of Lexington’s most popular events with the Beech Lake Bikefest on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The event is sponsored annually by the Henderson County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and is held in memory of longtime supporter Eddie Hester, who was one of the original event founders. The logo this year was also the final graphic design of longtime supporter Steve Hinson of Lexington. If you don’t ride, you can still enjoy all day fun with live music by Dale King, bike games in the afternoon, and drawings, raffles, and…

