First Baptist Church Opens the Mission Action Center

On Sunday, October 11, 202 First Baptist Church in Lexington had a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Grand Opening of its new 25,000 square foot Mission Action Center (“The MAC”). Surrounded by over 250 people, MAC Team Building Chairman Richie Strickland officially cut the ribbon to open the new facility. This new facility houses 20 new Sunday School rooms, a full-sized High School regulation basketball and volleyball facility, a worship area that will seat 150 people with state-of-the-art audio visuals, a full kitchen, two reception areas, and bathrooms with showers.

Pastor, Dr. Clay Hallmark said, “The Mission Action Center will become a hub for ‘Across the Streets’ ministry for First Baptist Church. This facility will allow us to minister to and meet the needs of people in new and unique ways. We will be able to host mission teams in this facility who will work all across Lexington and Henderson County. We will host seminars and…

