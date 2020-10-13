Commissioner Rogers Attends Unclaimed Veteran Ceremony at Parkers Crossroads

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner, Courtney Rogers, attended a special ceremony for an unclaimed veteran on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads. Director Eddie Long said that the event had been delayed due to the earlier COVID-19 restrictions, but with the loosening of many of those regulations, the ceremony could finally take place for Airman First Class Gregory Timothy Giraudo, USAF. The honors were performed by the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads.

