AutoZone Expansion Approved at the Planning Commission Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission met on Monday evening, October 12, 2020, and approved a 56-acre site plan submitted for the expansion of the existing AutoZone Lexington Distribution Center facility located on Rush Street. Representatives from Kimley – Horn submitted the site plan, which depicts a 219,000 square foot building addition to the existing distribution center and 231 tractor – trailer parking spaces. It also shows two new…

