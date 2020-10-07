Veterans Cemetery Support Committee Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Support Committee for the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads met on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the cemetery chapel. Director for the cemetery, Jeff Long, opened the meeting with an invocation, and told the committee that he could not thank them enough for the support they give.

Long also said that a special ceremony for an unclaimed veteran will be held at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13th, and that there are plans for the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Affairs to be in attendance. He also said that ceremonies for Veterans Day would also be held on Wednesday, November 11th.

Committee Chairman James Lindsey said that the committee would move forward with the Veterans Day plans, and Secretary – Treasurer Hershel Wilkes reported that the tax-exempt status for the committee had been filed and is up to date. Director Long was authorized to…

