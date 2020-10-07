Sardis Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen for Sardis met on Monday, October 5, 2020 in regular session. Mayor J. W. Creasy lead the invocation and called the meeting to order. There was a full board present with Teresa Beecham, Richard Holland, Kenneth Scott, Larry Smith, and Gail Wade.

The financial report was approved, noting that there had been some re-programing and electronic work at the water plant, as well as the replacement of a pressure sensor. The solid waste fund is growing and as asphalt plants are shutting down for the winter, street work may re-start in in the spring. A letter from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office gave a good report on the budget. Although there was one budget line that over spent, overall the budget brought in…

For the complete story, see the October 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!