Nursing Home Resident Receives First Visitors

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Shirley Green is 84 years old, and hasn’t been able to have a personal, face to face visit from her family for almost eight months. On Thursday, October 1, 2020, all that changed for Shirley, and for many others across the State of Tennessee as COVID-19 visitation restrictions were loosened for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Appointments have to be made, questionnaires filled out, temperatures taken, social distancing observed, and the facility has to be free from an active COVID-19 case for fourteen days. All that fell into place for Shirley Green, who became the first resident in Henderson County to receive face to face visits from her family since the restrictions were put in place.

Shirley resides at Briarwood Community Living Center in Lexington. Briarwood Director of Social Services Tammy Maness handles all the visitation requirements, and personally helped Shirley outside to the gazebo, where her husband of 64 years (65 in November!) J. B. Green and daughter, Tammy Richmond, were waiting. An outside visit gave Shirley a change of scenery and also helped with the preventive measures for the facility. “It’s been forever since we’ve seen her,” Tammy said, “almost eight months!” J. B. and Tammy both live in Lexington, so distance wasn’t an issue, they just needed an opportunity, and they were glad to get it. “As soon as I heard about the changes, I was…

