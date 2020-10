Article by W. Clay Crook-

Protestors gathered on West Church Street from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, to express their concerns over the Tyson chicken barn operations planned for Henderson County. You can follow the groups on social media on the No Tyson Henderson County Facebook site, and at the CAMCO Facebook…

For the complete story, see the October 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

