Grand Jury Hands Down 30 True Bills of Indictment During October Term
The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Thursday, October 1, 2020 and handed down thirty true bills of indictment, to include the following cases:
• Harvey A. Bell, DUI- 1st offense, DUI with BAC of .08% or greater with priors, violation of open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
• Carson K. Carter, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, posses-sion of marijuana.
• Jessica M. Keene, DUI- 1st offense, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exercise due care, violation of the financial responsibility law.
• Angel Vargas, theft over $10,000.
• James Adam Wright, aggravated statutory rape, incest.
• Randal Azbill, evading arrest, DUI of a drug or intoxicant, DUI .20 or > prior offender, violation of open container, speeding.
• Jay E. Stewart, aggravated assault (two counts), domestic assault- 1st offense.
• Jason Wayne Northcutt, domestic assault- 1st offense, DUI of a drug or intoxicant, reckless endangerment (two counts), evading arrest, driving on cancelled / suspended / revoked drivers license, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving.
• Timothy Clark, possession schedule I with intent to sell and / or deliver – heroin (two counts), possession schedule II- fentanyl with intent to sell and / or deliver (two counts), possession of marijuana with intent to sell and / or deliver (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, posses-sion of meth with intent to sale or deliver (two counts).
• Cody Bowman, possession schedule I with intent to sell and / or deliver – heroin (two counts), possession schedule II- fentanyl with intent to sell and / or deliver (two counts), possession of marijuana with intent to sell and / or deliver (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James T. Pomey, felony evading arrest, DUI of a drug or intoxicant, resisting arrest, speeding, reckless…
