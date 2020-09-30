Lady Tigers Volleyball Earn Two Quality Wins

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers Volleyball team had yet another busy week with three matches against quality opponents. The Lady Tigers were on the road for two matches and also held a three-way match at home this past Monday, September 28. These hard-fought matchups will only strengthen the Lady Tigers for the upcoming postseason.

Last Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 Lexington made their way to McNairy County to take on the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Tigers were defeated in three sets against McNairy County 23-25, 15-25, and 22-25. Ellie Smith was the leader in kills with 11, followed by Doner with 7. MyKenzie Duke and Callie McDonald each had 4, while Atchison had 2 and Gracie Bromley recorded one kill for Lexington. Kylie Atchison led in assists with 23 and Emmy Corbitt recorded 2. Corbitt also lead in digs with 11. Ellie Smith had 9 digs and Riley Owens collected 8. The leaders in aces during this match were…

